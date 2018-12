A new art show has gone up at the Weed Library done by the talented patrons of the library. The eclectic show includes fiber art, paintings and drawings, as well as work done by some of the younger users. The pieces will be up until the end of March. The library, at 150 Alamo in Weed, is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An artists’ reception is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m.