Liberty Arts in Yreka will host the upcoming exhibition from the Siskiyou Artists Association with the intriguing theme: “Hopes, Dreams and Nightmares.”

The show is an open call of works from SAA members. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Liberty Arts gallery, and the public is invited.

This exhibition, according to a press release, promises to display a variety of expression, in various mediums and genres, of three subjective states not always so easily separated, and yet universally experienced.

As stated in the release, “Wherein lie our Hopes? Is it in our Dreams? When do we deflect our Nightmares into expressions of beauty?”

Siskiyou Artists Association dates back more than 60 years and boasts a membership of northern California artists, ranging from beginning artists to skilled professionals who meet regularly to exchange ideas and to learn more about visual arts.

Bi-monthly meetings are held from spring through fall, offering member artists an opportunity to have a critique of their work conducted by professional artists and instructors from northern California and southern Oregon. Demonstrations of selected media or processes and occasional workshops are also held.

Meetings are held the third Sunday of the month at the Lake Shastina Community Center on Lakeshore Drive. The first meeting of 2019 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 17, and interested artists are welcome to attend.

SAA sponsors its annual Members Show in August at Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum in Mt. Shasta. At that time awards are presented for Best of Show, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and Honorable Mention in each media category.

SAA also awards art scholarships to promising young artists in Siskiyou County which are funded by a silent art auction during the August exhibition.

To learn more about SAA, visit www.siskiyouartists.com.

The “Hopes, Dreams and Nightmares” exhibit will continue at Liberty Arts through Feb. 15.

Liberty Arts says it is grateful for the support of the California Arts Council in funding this exhibition as well as their Explorations Outreach Program.

Liberty Arts is located at 108 W. Miner Street; 530-842-0222. Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.