The halls were decked at the McCloud Hotel on the Saturday before Christmas as people came to celebrate the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge and enjoy a five-course Dickens dinner.

This is the second consecutive year for the McCloud Hotel to host this live one-man performance, along with horse and carriage rides, carolers by the lobby’s fireplace and a Dickens dinner in a Victorian Christmas setting.

For the 2018 holiday season, it was part of McCloud’s Victorian Christmas, which included events each Saturday in December.

Siskiyou County's only performance of “Scrooge: An Evening With Charles Dickens” by Bennett Gale was held on the Axe & Rose Cascade Room Stage in McCloud’s Historic District.

Gale kept the room spellbound, drawing his audience step by step back into the 1800s with his adaptation of the play.

“He was fabulous. This was his best yet. I was captivated,” Cathy Mora said of the performance.

After the show, people enjoyed the carriage rides with Jack and Jill, haflinger draft horses from Workponies in McArthur.

Participants sang along with carolers by the fireplace in the hotel’s grand lobby before sitting down to the five-course Dickens dinner, each course paired with wine.

The dinner sold out early. The entrees started with a lobster bisque soup and Moet Champagne followed by a salad with apples, walnuts and pomegranates paired with a Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc. The intermezzo was a cranberry and orange citrus thyme sorbet with a main course of prime rib, Yorkshire pudding, glazed carrots and duchess potatoes paired with M. Chapoutier Luberon La Ciboise Rouge Rhone Blend. Dessert was an English Christmas trifle paired with Antinori Vin Santo.