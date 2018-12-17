Thieves hit locations in McKittrick area and near Taft

Copper wire and tools were targeted by thieves in the Westside oilfields in a trio of thefts under investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigations Unit.

• Between Nov. 29 at 11 a.m. and Dec. 1 at noon, unknown suspects cut copper wire from an oil rig located on an oil lease near Reward Road and Franco Western Road. If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact Detective Casey Brunsell at 661-392-6093 or BrunsellC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2018-00192301.

• Between 3 p.m. Dec. 7 and 6:45 a.m. on Dec. 8, suspects forcibly entered several tool boxes and locked Seatrains and stole a Rigid brand pipe threader (3”), a Rigid brand threaded ratchet set (1/2” to 2”), and other miscellaneous tools from an oil lease near Elk Hills Road and Taft Highway.

Contact Brunsell with any information about this investigation. Refer to case #2018-00196799.

• Between 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 3 and 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 4, unknown suspects forcibly entered tool boxes, located on an oil lease near Taft Hwy and Midway Road and stole miscellaneous oilfield tools. If anyone has any information, please call to Detective Casey Brunsell at 661-392-6093 or BrunsellC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2018-00193672.