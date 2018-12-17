The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 68 year old McCloud man who was last heard from on Monday, Dec. 3.

McCLOUD – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 68 year old McCloud man who was last heard from on Monday, Dec. 3. Dennis Delmar Jewett lives in the area of the Mt. Shasta Forest Subdivison east of McCloud and may have left his residence on foot, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

There are no vehicles associated with Jewett’s disappearance, and it is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of disappearance, the SCSO said.

Jewett has blond hair and blue eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Contact SCSO if you have any information regarding the disappearance or known whereabouts of Jewett by calling (530) 841-2900.