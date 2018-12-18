Man was upset over longer prison sentence than he wanted

A former inmate at the Taft Correctional Institute was convicted of threatening a federal judge.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced that Craig Martin Shults, 48, of New York, was found guilty of retaliating against a federal official by threat after a four-day trial.

According to a news release, in 2016 Shults, then an inmate at TCI, threatened a judge "with the intent to retaliate against the judge for presiding over a prior criminal case."

"He made the threatening communications in retaliation for, among other reasons, being remanded to custody following a bond violation hearing, and being sentenced to a substantially longer prison sentence than Shults requested following Shults’ prior conviction," the news release said.

The defendant was apparently upset after being ordered back into custody after a bond hearing and receiving a longer sentence that he had requested from a prior conviction.

Shults is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11, 2019 and faces up to six years in prison and a $250,000 fine.