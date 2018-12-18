I am a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien and C.S. Lewis. Countless volumes have been written about their magical and mythological tales of good and evil, darkness and light, the strong and the weak, dwarves, dragons, witches and evil “orcs.”

I had the opportunity to visit England and Scotland a few years ago due to a gracious gift from my parents. It was a wonderful experience. I don’t enjoy long flights, so it was a relief to land at Heathrow Airport in London and San Francisco Airport when arriving home. The grandeur of Westminster Abbey in London was hard to grasp. Any great statesmen, writers, poets and leaders from England’s long and storied history are buried there.

Lewis and Tolkien were professors at Oxford. Tolkien wrote the “Lord of the Rings” fantasy series among others. Lewis wrote the “Lion, Witch and Wardrobe” series as well as countless other books, stories, essays and lectures for classes at Oxford. “Mere Christianity” is a landmark volume, which has been instrumental in countless people putting their faith in Jesus Christ.

“Mere Christianity” was originally penned as radio talks that were broadcast over the BBC during World War II. The talks made biblical faith come to life as Nazi bombers were attempting to destroy London and break the morale of the British People. Both Lewis and Tolkien had fought in the trenches of World War I, and from first hand experience knew the horrors of that conflict. Prior to World War I, there was a utopian belief that modern civilization was improving and well on the way to eradicating sickness, disease and war. The “Great War” shattered those non-sensical notions. In the light of the mass destruction, T.S. Elliot wrote “The Wasteland” wondering if mankind would ever recover from the ruins of World War I.

I was able to observe Tolkien’s home from the street. There was a tour of Lewis’s home that allowed inside observation; Lewis’s Church and grave were meaningful. Lewis & Tolkien were part of a regular meeting at the “Eagle and the Child” pub. Other authors would also gather on a regular basis. Over a pint, each would take turns reading whatever current work was demanding their attention. No doubt early drafts of “The Lord of the Rings” and “Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe” were heard at the local watering hole. This literary group came to be known as “The Inkling’s.” Some of the members included: Owen Barfield, Charles Williams and Hugo Dyson.

Lewis was an atheist throughout the middle years of his life. He had lost his mother as a child and decided that God doesn’t hear or answer prayer thus he must not exist. Atheism seemed more plausible in Lewis’s mind. But, as he tried to make sense of life he kept running into brick walls. One night he was walking with Tolkien along a path called Addison’s Walk. As Lewis and Tolkien talked about life, death, good, evil, myth and mythology the conversation finally landed upon a challenge from Tolkien to Lewis. “There has to be a God. Everything we see in this life isn’t an accident.” (paraphrase)

Lewis couldn’t avoid the common sense logic of Tolkien’s point. Life makes no sense and is pointless if there is no God. As one man said, “The atheist has no answer to three questions. (1) Where did I come from? (2) Why am I here? (3) Where am I going after I die?” The Bible says, “the fool says in his heart there is no God.” Lewis eventually came to accept the biblical testimony of Jesus Christ and His death and resurrection.

In “Mere Christianity,” Lewis calls earth the “visited planet.” What did he mean? Speaking of the Christmas story he wrote of Jesus Christ coming to earth as “Emmanuel.” The word means, “God with us.” Jesus Christ is eternal deity in human form. Jesus is fully God and fully man. This strains the mental categories of human thought. This is what theologians and Biblical philosophers call the miracle of “The Incarnation.” Other religions reject the incarnation. But humans could not be rescued from their sinful condition unless Jesus took on human flesh and went to the cross of Calvary. He could not offer us eternal life unless he conquered death on Easter morning.

This is the hope of the Gospel that lit a fire in Lewis during the last years of his life. “Shadowlands” is a delightful movie about Lewis falling in love and marrying an American woman with whom he spent the last years of his life. Debra Winger plays Joy Davidman and Anthony Hopkins plays Lewis. Great movie, in my opinion. So what is Christmas about? God invaded earth at Christmas in the person of his son, Jesus Christ. Christmas is nothing unless God’s love has penetrated your heart in “Emmanuel” God with us.

Pastor Drew has served at the Scott Valley Berean Church in Etna since 2002.