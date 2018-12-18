The public is invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Siskiyou County elected officials, which will take place on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at noon at the Miner’s Inn Convention Center, 122 E. Miner Street in Yreka.

YREKA – The public is invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Siskiyou County elected officials, which will take place on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at noon at the Miner’s Inn Convention Center, 122 E. Miner Street in Yreka.

Officials to take their oath of office are Michael N. Kobseff, Siskiyou County Supervisor, District 3; Ray A. Haupt, Siskiyou County Supervisor, District 5; Kermith Ray Walters, Siskiyou County Superintendent of Schools; Jennie Ebejer, Siskiyou County Auditor-Controller; Wayne Hammar, Siskiyou County Treasurer-Tax Collector; Craig S. Kay, Siskiyou County Assessor-Recorder; Laura Bynum, Siskiyou County Clerk; J. Kirk Andrus, Siskiyou County District Attorney; and Jon E. Lopey, Siskiyou County Sheriff-Coroner.

For further information, contact the Siskiyou County Clerk’s Office at (530) 842-8084.