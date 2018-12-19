Three people left without a place to stay

Three people were left homeless after a fire that started in a garage spread into a house on the 800 block of Philippine Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported in an attached 500-square foot garage at 821 Philippine at 1:07 a.m. and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the garage and 2,000 square-foot home.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

Total damage is estimated at $100,000 with a save of $150,000.

Kern County Fire Department battalion Chief Danny Thomas said the fire started in the garage and spread into the home.

Most of the fire damage was in the garage, but the main house sustained extensive smoke and water damage, he added.

An adult male, adult female and teenage girl were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was called to assist them, Thomas said.

A dog was reported missing in the fire, but it was later found alive and well by a firefighter, Thomas said.

A City of Taft building inspector will determine when the house is habitable again.