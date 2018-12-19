NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO HEAR POSSIBLE OBJECTIONS TO THE CREATION OF AN UNDERGROUND DISTRICT NUMBER 5.

Notice is hereby given City Council will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 550 Main St on January 10, 2019 for the purpose of taking public comment for the creation of an underground utilities district. Boundary is located in Section 13, Township 41 North, Range 5 West M.D.M City of Weed, County of Siskiyou, State of California. Containing 18.62 Ac., more or less.

The meetings shall be open to the public and all persons interested shall be given an opportunity to be heard.

Please contact City Hall on the day before the scheduled meeting to confirm that the item will be heard on that date. If you challenge the matter in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public meeting described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City Manager at, or prior to, the meeting. In addition, a public information file is available for review at the above address between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.M. on weekdays.

All interested persons are invited to attend and have the right to be heard on this and any other agenda item.

/s/ Sandra Duchi, City Clerk

