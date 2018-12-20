The Yreka Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2019 Annual Chamber Awards Banquet, which will be held on Feb. 23, 2019.

YREKA – The Yreka Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2019 Annual Chamber Awards Banquet, which will be held on Feb. 23, 2019. “The chamber awards are the most prestigious awards given by a business organization in Yreka,” the Yreka Chamber stated in a press release about the event.

This will be the 68th Annual Awards Banquet. The chamber is seeking nominations for citizen of the year, nonprofit of the year, and business of the year. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 25, 2019. Nominee qualifications are detailed below:

Citizen of the Year

• Nominee has made significant contributions to the local community during their years of service.

• Nominee is an individual resident of Yreka or the sphere of influence.

• Describe this individual’s contribution, listing as many specifics as possible, during this past year.

Nonprofit of the Year

• Nominee should be a community organization that has significantly contributed to the Yreka community in terms of economic impact, lasting legacy and/or local, regional and national exposure.

• Nominee must be a chamber member in good standing. Describe the purpose of this organization.

• How does this organization contribute to our community?

Business of the Year

• A business whose owner(s)/manager(s) and staff offer the public excellent service and friendly attitudes as well as community involvement.

• Nominee must be a Chamber member in good standing.

• Describe the purpose of this business.

• How does this business contribute to our community?

Please note, all chamber members are listed on the chamber website at yrekachamber.com.

Please provide attachments to help explain why you are nominating the candidate for this honor. Make sure that each question of the appropriate category has been addressed. Submission forms can be retrieved from the chamber’s office, located at 310 S. Broadway Street in Yreka or at yrekachamber.com

All documentation can be submitted at the chamber office or emailed to amandaeastlick@yrekachamber.com. New this year, you can fill out our online nomination form at yrekachamber.com.