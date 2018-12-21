Mt. Shasta Nordic Center has announced it is opening for business on Saturday, Dec. 22, the day of Winter Solstice.

But due to low snow pack, they are limited to grooming only some trails. To find out which trails are groomed, call the Nordic Snow Phone Saturday morning at (530) 925-3494.

The Nordic Center announced that full rentals and lessons will be available along with a discounted trail fee.

The Nordic Center is scheduled to host the 14th Annual Backcountry Film Festival on Jan. 12, 2019 in the Mt. Shasta Community Building.

Happy Hour begins at 6 p.m. Films begin at 7 p.m. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available, and ski gear will be raffled off.

Tickets are $15 presale, $20 at the door or $5 for ages 12 and under.

A Film Festival trailer can be seen at: https://vimeo.com/288260732