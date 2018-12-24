Notice of Public Hearing for Submittal of State CDBG Application

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Weed will conduct a public meeting on January 10, 2018 at 5:30 at 550 Main Street in order to submit under 2018 State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), and solicit public input.

The City of Weed is applying for a grant, in an amount not to exceed ($3,000,000) and the approval to expend approximately $150,000 in existing or anticipated Program Income under the NOFA for the following eligible activities:

• General Administration – $134,884

• Public Improvements (Flood Drainage Improvements) – $2,400,000

• Housing Rehabilitation – $465,116

• Supplemental Activity: Housing Rehabilitation – $150,000

The purpose of the public hearing is to give people an opportunity to make their comments known on the proposed activities/application.

If you require special accommodations to participate in the public hearing, please contact City Hall at (530) 938-5020.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing, you may direct written comments to the City of Weed, at 550 Main Street Weed, CA 96094, or you may telephone Sandra Duchi, City Clerk at (530) 938-5020.

In addition, information is available for review 72 hours before the scheduled meeting at the above address between the hours of 9am-4pm Monday-Friday.

The City of Weed promotes fair housing and makes all its programs available to Low/Mod persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual preference, marital status or handicap.

Sandra Duchi, City Clerk

8278 msan de26c