A multi-agency Siskiyou County team is conducting a criminal investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred north of Weed in the vicinity of Interstate 5 Saturday morning, according to a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A preliminary report, as stated in the release, “indicates a CHP officer assigned to the Yreka Area stopped to make a routine check of a vehicle parked on the right-shoulder of I-5 south of Edgewood Road when an armed occupant of that vehicle confronted the officer and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended and transported to Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Shasta for treatment.”

The officer was not injured in the incident, and the suspect sustained a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to the release, while charges against the suspect were pending as of Saturday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from the CHP of an officer-involved shooting at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22.

The multi-agency Siskiyou County law team is handling the investigation, “pursuant to an existing protocol,” according to the release.

Members of the investigative team are listed in the release as including “detectives or officers from the Yreka Police Department, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (Major Crimes Unit, including forensic technician), CHP, and Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office. The CHP’s Northern Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigative Team, CHP Northern Division, Yreka CHP, and Mt. Shasta CHP investigators are also assisting with the investigation.”

The SCSO’s Search and Rescue team assisted at the crime scene.

When completed, the investigation will be reviewed by Siskiyou County District Attorney Kirk Andrus. The CHP will lead the administrative officer-involved shooting investigation, which will evaluate policy and procedural issues involving the incident, according to the release. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center, 530-841-2900.