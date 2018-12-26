The body of Dennis Delmar Jewett, age 68, was located by Siskiyou County Search and Rescue teams with the help of a Human Remains Detection canine and its handler on the morning of Dec. 16 in the Mt. Shasta Forest Subdivision, in the vicinity of his home.

YREKA – A forensic autopsy revealed last week that a McCloud man found dead in the vicinity of his home died of natural causes due to a medical condition, according to a press release from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Dennis Delmar Jewett, age 68, was located by Siskiyou County Search and Rescue teams with the help of a Human Remains Detection canine and its handler on the morning of Dec. 16 in the Mt. Shasta Forest Subdivision, in the vicinity of his home.

Jewett had been reported missing by a neighbor on Dec. 12 and had last been seen on Dec. 3, the SCSO reported. During the missing persons investigation, Jewett’s vehicles were located at his residence and it appeared he likely ventured away from his home on foot, SCSO said. Investigators found his home unsecured and his dog was roaming in and out of the home. There were no obvious signs of a break-in, theft, or criminal assault at the residence, leading investigators to search the woods nearby.

Jewett was found some distance from his property, which was attributed to post-mortem animal intrusion, SCSO explained in a press release.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the decedent, his family, and friends,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “Again, I would like to commend the SAR coordinator, volunteers, and partners from other jurisdictions for working under adverse weather conditions in rugged terrain to sustain and successfully locate Mr. Jewett.”

Anyone with additional information about Jewett’s disappearance should call the Sheriff’s Office at (530) 841-2900.