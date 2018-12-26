Jarrad Allen Peterson, 23 of Sioux City, Iowa, is accused of stabbing a 39 year old Yreka man with a large knife around midnight on Dec. 16, Yreka Police Department reported.

YREKA – A man suspected of a stabbing last week during an altercation on Yreka’s Bluebird Street turned himself into authorities Thursday morning, Dec. 20.

Jarrad Allen Peterson, 23 of Sioux City, Iowa, is accused of stabbing a 39 year old Yreka man with a large knife around midnight on Dec. 16, Yreka Police Department reported.

Peterson walked into the YPD station to turn himself in and was booked in Siskiyou County Jail on attempted murder charges, according to court documents.

The stabbing victim was taken to Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka for treatment of a life-threatening injury and was in stable condition last week, YPD reported.

Those with information regarding this case should contact the Yreka Police Department at (530) 841-2300.