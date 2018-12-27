Kevin Meagher, a Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division assistant program manager for Logistics, received the 2017 Admiral Stan Arthur Civilian Logistician of the Year Award during a ceremony in Patuxent River, Maryland on Nov. 29.

“I’ve worked in the Logistics field since my retirement from the Navy 17 years ago,” he said. “The ability to still work with weapons is what drew me to it. As a non-combat expenditure allocation ordnance chief for commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic years ago, I was able to work with various program offices and was asked to interview with the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile program back in 2001 and everything else just fell into place.”

For Meagher, who currently supports the U.S. Navy and Air Force as an APML and leader of the AIM-260 Joint Air Tactical Missile Team, “when you trust in each other’s capabilities, big things happen.”

Meagher’s nomination noted, among other accomplishments, that he has evaluated and developed an organic depot repair strategy to better support the warfighter, introduced an innovative approach by using existing resources to reduce cost and decrease timelines for production and organic repair and is leveraging one of the AMRAAM’s successes to investigate the use of a potential screening and minor repair process for systems, which has strong potential to reduce cost and keep assets near the fleet rather than sending them back to a depot for repair.

“Ensuring that the warfighter has the best missiles and weapons that are available to them is paramount,” Meagher said. “Build a knowledgeable team and embrace your joint counterparts. Trust each other and help one another understand the other’s requirements. I believe in never shutting down a teammates idea. You may not agree with all of them, but ideas heard by the team can be realized into greatness.”

Empowerment, teaming and a sense of “jointness” is the magic sauce when it comes to Meagher’s leadership and support for both the Navy and Air Force. Though he’s worked joint programs with the Air Force his entire civilian career, he recognizes the learning curve for all the services putting together requirements, but believes that seeing the big picture is key.

“Even though I was selected for this award, it never would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of my deputy assistant program managers for Logistics, Air Force Logistics teammates and counterparts,” Meagher said. “We operate differently and from different platforms, but we all do it for the same reason.”

Along with other joint U.S. Navy/U.S. Air Force programs, his nomination states, the JATM is among the first weapons program to complete a joint Independent Logistics Assessment. The JATM Product Support Team, led by Meagher, formed a Navy/Air Force team of experts to conduct a “joint ILA” instead of conducting two separate review processes. Additionally, Meagher’s team produced a major cost avoidance strategy for the JATM program by incorporating a low-risk solution, which resulted in their selection as the 2017 Logistics Team of the Year for the Air Force Life-Cycle Management Center, Air Armament Division.

“My team and I have been very busy and there is no stopping us as we roll into 2019,” he said. “There are a lot of gates and milestones to prepare for in addition to preparing the fleet and field for our missile. It’s a great honor to even be nominated for this award, let alone be selected. Adm. Arthur was one of the most highly-decorated combat aviators of the Vietnam War, so winning an award with his name on it is great!”

The Admiral Stan Arthur Awards for Logistics Excellence were established in 1997 in recognition of military and civilian individuals and teams that epitomize excellence in the realm of logistics planning and execution.