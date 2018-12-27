The High Desert experienced a handful of incidences over the holiday weekend – most notably, another fatal crash on Highway 395.

A 22-year-old resident of Westminster is dead after the two-vehicle accident. The collision occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 near Kramer Junction. California Highway Patrol, Barstow, is still investigating the incident.

The accident happened when one car attempted to pass another and ran into one head-on. Javier Calleja was ejected from his vehicle during the collision.

There was another car accident on Dec. 22, at around 4 p.m. at the Jacks Ranch Road and Ridgecrest Boulevard intersection. Two vehicles collided, with one driver being transported to the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital with minor injuries and the other declining medical aid, appearing uninjured.

The Ridgecrest Police Department made arrests over the holiday. Sidney Lanell Maiden Jr. and Gloria Ronnesha Ramsey were arrested on Dec. 25, at around 2:30 p.m., at the 100 block of South Warner Street. Maiden was driving a vehicle without a license, while also on probation.

Maiden is not allowed to own a firearm or ammunition due to a previous felony conviction; however, Officer Bartlett found a loaded .22-caliber rifle in the back of the trunk in the vehicle. Bartlett also located a hypodermic syringe with a controlled substance inside of it.

Maiden was arrested and booked at Kern County Jail where he is being held without bail. Ramsey was cited and released. In total, the duo was arrested for the following violations: unlicensed driver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, PRCS violation, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

There was also a multi-car accident on Interstate 15 near the Cajon Pass. A chain reaction of car accidents occurred on the icy road at around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 25. According to CHP, nine people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The entire northbound side of the freeway was shut down by 8:30 a.m. and fully reopened by 10:30 a.m.