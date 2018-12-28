The roster of city commissions, boards and committees is taking shape.

Loren Scott Hayman was elected to the Ridgecrest City Council on Nov. 6, and Mayor Peggy Breeden and Councilman Michael Mower were re-elected – joining Wallace Martin and Lindsey Stephens on the council. According to the city’s municipal code, Breeden is required to seat a new Planning Commission no later than Dec. 31 following the election. In addition, a slew of standing council committees, boards and commissions required new appointments following the election.

The majority of appointments were made at Council’s Dec. 5 meeting. A few more were made at the meeting Dec. 19 and a handful of appointments have yet to be made. Appointments were made by council members, OK’d by Breeden and then approved formally by the council as a whole.

The following is a partial, incomplete list of appointments. The Daily Independent will publish the full list when it is available. In some cases, the nominations are pending completion of applications with the city.

The Ridgecrest Planning Commission will include Solomon Rajaratnam (nominated by Breeden), Warren Cox (nominated by Mower), Derrick Mackey (nominated by Hayman), Jessica DeHaan (nominated by Stephens) and Bill Farris, Jr. (nominated by Martin). Only Mackey is new to the commission.

The Personnel Commission will include Janis Bottoroff (Breeden), Shawn King (Stephens) and Diana Eggleton (Martin).

The Handicap Access Appeals Board will include Jinny DeAngelis (Breeden) and Brian Voigt (Stephens) and Ryan Smith (Martin).

Construction Appeals Board members will include Mike Ferguson (Breeden) and David Sweitzer (Stephens) and Todd Rice (Martin) – pending completion of a city application.

Activate Community Talents and Interventions for Optimal Neighborhoods Task Force (ACTION) committee members will be Stephens and Breeden.

Martin will serve as the city’s representative on the Ridgecrest Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. Parks and Recreation Supervisor Jason Patin will serve as an alternate, according to an informal decision at the Dec. 19 council meeting.

Breeden and Martin will serve on the Veterans Advisory Committee. Mower and Martin will serve as rep and alternate to the Kern Council of Governments (KernCOG). Breeden and Martin will serve on the Navy Community Council.

As previously reported, Hayman will serve as the city’s primary representative to the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority with Breeden as the alternate.

Mower and Hayman will be on the Finance Committee.

Martin and Stephens will serve on the Youth Advisory Council.

Breeden and Martin will serve on Civilian and Military Affairs.

Mower will serve on the East Kern County Air Pollution Control Board.

According to a city staff report, no member has yet been selected to serve on the Quad state local Governments Authority.

Martin and Stephens will be the city’s representatives to the League of California Cities.

Appointments to the city’s Disaster Council are set by municipal code and include Breeden as chair, City Manager Ron Strand as Director of Emergency Services, Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin as Asst. Director of Emergency Services, and other emergency service personnel as appointed by Strand to fulfill critical functions.

Sharon Girod was appointed to the Round Table/BLM.

Mower and Stephens will serve on the Infrastructure Committee. Mower and Martin will serve on the City Organization and Services Committee. Stephens and Hayman will serve on the Parks, Recreation and Quality of Life Committee and Stephens and Martin will serve on the Economic Development Committee. All four of these city committees will also have two planning commissioners on them.

The Measure V Committee will consist of Ted Ribultan (Breeden), Nellavan Jeglum (Mower), Eric Steverson (Hayman) – pending completion of city application, and Chuck Roulund Sr. (Stephens). Martin has not yet made a Measure V nomination.

Breeden said she and staff have been representing the city with the East Kern EDC and Bill Farris will continue to serve as the city’s representative to the Kern EDC.