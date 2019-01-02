File No. - 17-11885 APN - 101-171-150 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER MT. SHASTA FOREST PROPERTY OWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC. (ASSOCIATION) COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT (LIEN) DATED 11-06-2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 01-23-2019 at 11:00 AM, Outside the East entrance to the Siskiyou County Courthouse located at 311 Fourth Street, Yreka, CA 96097, ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, (Trustee) 990 Reserve Drive #208, Roseville, CA 95678, (877) 282-4991 under and pursuant to Lien, recorded 11-09-2017 as Instrument 2017-0010161-00 Book - - Page - - of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SISKIYOU County, CA, WILL CAUSE TO BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check/cash equivalent or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale) the property owned by PETER LOR, situated in said County, describing the land therein: A.P.N.: 101-171-150 (Directions for vacant land may be obtained by written request submitted to the claimant within 10 days after the first publication of this notice at the Trustee's address noted above.) The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: VACANT LAND LOT 5, BLOCK D, MT SHASTA MCCLOUD SUBDIVISION UNIT NO. 3, FILED IN TOWN MAP BOOK 4, PAGES 90-95 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. File No. - 17-11885 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the sums due under the Lien. The estimated total unpaid balance at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $5,529.74. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE 90-DAY POST-SALE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION AS SET FORTH IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(B). Association heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the Association, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this Internet Web site www.stoxposting.com for information, using the file number assigned to this case: 17-11885. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. DATE: December 19, 2018 ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, Trustee KATHLEEN YOUNG, Authorized Signature

8286 msan ja2,9,16c