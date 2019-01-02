Does Happiness just happen? One of the common questions we are asked, coming from the town of Happy Camp is, “Is everyone there happy?”

Is there any place, short of heaven, where everyone is happy? Even a place with the wonderful name of Paradise faces tragedy, as we well know, from the Camp Fire.

We have just had the happy time of Thanksgiving, Hanukah, Christmas and New Years when everyone is supposed to be happy. Research has shown two things that elicit positive emotions in most people: connecting with a loved one and doing something physically active. If going for a walk with your partner after dinner makes you feel tranquility, it may speak to your love language. (Dr. Gary Chapman writes books on ways people express love and appreciation to others, including receiving gifts, quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, and physical touch.)

One recent evening the gorgeous panorama of starry skies above were wondrous! If it hadn’t been so cold out, I would have sat in the outdoor chairs in the yard just to enjoy the view.

Thanksgiving is a happy time. Feasting with family and friends is part of it, no doubt. Gratitude also seems to play a large part in the feeling of happiness. Some people battle depression and negative thoughts by keeping a gratitude journal.

Poverty and unemployment are not conducive to happiness, yet riches don’t guarantee happiness. Money may rent you happiness but it won’t buy it, they say. Thinking time is money may mean you are less likely to engage in kinder acts like helping a friend, volunteer work, recycling or other actions that might not involve earning money as a result.

What we should actually prioritize is time. Instead of focusing on money, look to how you can set up your life to maximize the time you have to do the things you love. Minimize the time you have to spend doing what you hate.

If taking 20 minutes each day to read a book inserts tranquility into your life, incorporate this into your daily practice. If this is your happy place, one way to help you find a book to read would be to join the River Readers, a book club that meets each Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Marble Mountain Gift Co.

The club features book discussions in a relaxed and social setting. For a few dollars, you may order coffee, tea, cocoa, or even have ice cream. It’s a nice comfy place to meet with friends and Klamath neighbors.

The book that the River Readers will be reading on Jan. 8 is “Letitia; She’s Iron, Stone, and Beautiful Flower.” This story of Colorado Homesteading in the years 1916–1950 is by Barbara Ann Black (Brown) and published by Naturegraph in Happy Camp. The cover is a painting by Navaho artist Chester Kahn, who also did the illustrations. He drew pictures while tending sheep as a boy and as Barbara also herded sheep as a child. It seems particularly fitting.

We are certainly grateful for many who inspired Barbara to write about her mother’s life and persistently kept after her with persuasion and encouragement! It was a great eye opener to hear so many aspects of ranch life in Colorado when Barbara was a child.

Homestead cabins didn’t have running water or bathrooms, and electricity wasn’t brought there for many years. She writes of the independence of her mother and sisters, and even in today’s modern feminism climate, it is hard to imagine three sisters setting out to homestead vast acres as a ranch. Heading for California to make their stake and returning to the homestead during the Great Depression are some of the great challenges they met. There was a time they had to start over from scratch, flat broke.

Today’s children might feel deprived if they had to do chores, feed or water animals, collect eggs and then saddle the horse and ride 10 miles to school! Barbara did that daily some years and felt bad if she was tardy. They didn’t have television or iPhones – many of the things we take for granted today.

The book talks about raising sheep. The sisters then began raising cattle, branding calves and finding the cattle that strayed off, as well as raising chickens and turkeys. One doesn’t think of prairie dogs as a threat, although they were, as well as the grasshopper army, followed by the dust bowl years.

It isn’t all rattlesnakes, storms and hail. In the book, you’ll meet horses Barbara rode and trained at a very early age as well as natural phenomena of the Colorado ranch. They didn’t practice idleness and even darned gunnysacks.

It is a heartwarming story of ranch life that you will enjoy and then feel grateful for conveniences they never dreamed of! You will see why May 17 is an annual time to celebrate with chocolate cake for Letitia.

The River Readers will begin reading the book’s prologue on Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Marble Mountain Gift Co. I’m grateful that Barbara shared the book and her heartfelt memories of her mother with us. My copy has already been borrowed by others who enjoyed the story.

Other events

Neighborhood Watch will be held on the second Tuesday each month at Partner’s Deli at 5:30 p.m. I don’t know when Bigfoot Jamboree will be this year, and I hope to hear of other items scheduled for the year as soon as you have them planned. Give me a call or leave a message (530) 493-2900.

Thank you and have a Happy New Year!

