Heli ski guide Lel Tone will present her slideshow titled “Near Misses, Close Calls and Other Acts of Stupidity: Tales from the Mountains of Alaska” as a fundraiser for the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Mt. Shasta Community Building. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tone will talk about her adventures and lessons learned from over 18 years of ski guiding in Alaska and ski patrolling at Squaw Valley Ski Resort.

As she states in a press release, “There’s a dark side to living the dream in the mountains, it’s a numbers game – and I believe it’s okay to talk about our mistakes.”

An avalanche forecaster for the Squaw Valley Ski Patrol, Tone is also a lead ski guide in Alaska with Chugach Powder Guides and Tordrillo Mountain Lodge. She was named one of the World’s Top Ten Guides by Outside Magazine in 2014 and the Best Outdoor Guide by Sunset Magazine in 2015.

She holds Level 3 avalanche certifications, is a licensed blaster in California, an instructor with the American Institute for Avalanche Research and Education and the National Ski Patrol, and a certified EMT.

Nominated for Best Female Performance by Powder Magazine, Tone cofounded the SAFE-AS women’s avalanche safety workshops. She was also a member of the winning Endurance team on National Geographic Channel’s Ultimate Survival Alaska (NWAC, FB post, 2017).

Tickets are $15 at the door or free for kids ages 10 and under. Snacks, beer and wine will be available. The Mt. Shasta Community Building is located at 629 Alder Street in Mt. Shasta. For more information visit shastaavalanche.org or email FMSAC at fmsac@fmsac.org.