Quite the drama played out at my place last Saturday morning. I had just sat down in the living room to drink my chocolate milk and gazed out the window. Way down in the trees something black moved. Was it a bear? Too dark for the deer that wander throughout the area. Hum? Did Jack have some binoculars? Didn’t have the faintest idea where they might be – still don’t!

Checked again. Oh, it looked like a giant bird. Just then a bald-headed eagle flew low taking a closer look then swooped up and landed in the nearby pine tree. I decided the giant bird must be a golden eagle; and then two more golden eagles (they were smaller) flew low through the trees. By this time, I could tell the first eagle was rapidly tearing at something – eating. The bald eagle was hungry and wanted a bite of breakfast, too, so he swooped-down landing 15 feet or so away from the golden eagle. Seemingly impatient, he walked towards the golden eagle, who menacingly flapped his wings. He was bigger and was not going to share!

About that time, one of the smaller golden eagles tried to dive bomb the bald eagle. Guess they were buddies and in cahoots. The bald eagle extended his wings and was immediately airborne, flew around the pine tree and swooped past my window with the two smaller golden eagles gliding behind him. During this time, I could see smaller birds hopping around in the lower-limbs of the trees and the ground. A lot of attention was being paid to whatever was being devoured. I figured it must have been a dead deer, because the breakfast crowd was growing.

How much longer before the big golden eagle would have his fill and the next birds could eat, I wondered. After 10 minutes or so, the bald eagle did not make any more appearances and I didn’t see the other two goldens either. And then the big golden was gone.

After all that commotion, I decided to go check and see what the prey may have been. Nope, it wasn’t a deer. No deer bones, but lots of tufts of grey-white hair with white under-fluff. Then I saw a remaining tendon. I rubbed the fur. Soft. Must have been a rabbit. Wow, all of that dramatic posturing over a little ol’ jack rabbit?

It is winter and the mice, squirrels, rats and other small animals are not in abundance. Believe it or not, I actually hoped all the other eagles and birds were able to fill their bellies on that cold winter morning, which would be the tragic end to smaller animals.

This reminded me of the pecking order I saw years ago. A young buck ran into me on the big turn between Fay Lane and French Creek on Hwy 3. (Yep, he ran into me!) He took out my headlight, but I had slammed on the brakes and didn’t kill him. He had jumped the fence into the field. So, I thought, he might live.

The next day as I was driving by that spot, I noticed several golden eagles eating ravenously about 50-feet from the fence. It was the buck – dead. There were three eagles and they were actually sharing enough to call it “group” dining. I was so amazed that I stopped the car and was able to get a photo. The biggest golden stared me down. It was his food and I was not welcome. I was shocked that the big one did not fly away. Hum, I need to find that photo.

As I drove by the next day, two bald headed eagles were filling their bellies and I spotted several red tailed hawks, black ravens and smaller birds waiting for their turns. I stopped to take a photo, but the bald eagles were camera shy and flew off. Cars could drive by at 55 miles per hour, but if one slowed down the bald eagles and hawks were gone. For several days, I tried to get photos of the bald eagles and have blurred photos to prove it.

I drove by twice a day and noticed that the bigger birds were eating in the morning and the smaller birds ate on the carcass in the afternoon. About the third day, I saw something that proves there is truly a pecking order in the world of wildlife – and it starts with the biggest to the smallest. It was fairly early in the morning and I was still hoping to get a clear photo of the bald eagles. Having learned the birds were more likely to ignore me if I slowed my car speed well before I was to the scene, I looked out and there were the three golden eagles eating and about 15 feet away the two bald eagles were standing – waiting for their turns. About eight feet back from them were several hawks and not far behind them were a semicircle of black ravens. Then there were blue jays, starlings, other birds that I don’t know their names and very small birds on the outer edge.

These birds formed a half circle on the northeast side away from Highway 3. And the half circle of largest to the smallest was nearly perfect. This was not a scattered crowd. The order was specific as was the space between each group.

Oh, how I wanted to get a photo! This was one of the most interesting things I had ever witnessed and couldn’t prove it with a photo. Instinctively, I knew if I slowed much more the eagles would be the first to fly away. Chickens!

So there you have it, my remembrance of the buck I – accidentally – killed, feeding a lot of birds.

Liz Bowen began writing ranch and farm news, published in newspapers, in 1976. She is a native of Siskiyou County and lives near Callahan. Call her at 530-467-3515. Check out her blog at: LizWritesLife.blogspot.com.