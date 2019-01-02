Siskiyou Union High School District released a revised version of its Community Input Meeting schedule showing a change in date for the January meeting, which is now set for Jan. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mount Shasta High School.

Parents, students and community members are invited to attend and give feedback and ideas for the District and its schools in Mount Shasta, Weed, McCloud and Happy Camp.

Upcoming meetings are also scheduled for Feb. 13 at Weed High School and March 13 at Happy Camp High School. The first meeting was held Dec. 12 in McCloud.