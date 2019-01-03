Mt. Shasta Nordic is putting the call out to all “go big or go home” winter enthusiasts and promising goosebumps for all who attend the 14th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival on Jan. 12 at the Mt. Shasta Community Center.

The Festival’s collection of short films is being shown as a fundraiser for Mt. Shasta Nordic. Doors will open at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m. Beer, wine and a raffle will be available.

Winter Wildlands Alliance, a national nonprofit organization, produces the Backcountry Film Festival each year as “a celebratory, backcountry community event,” according to a press release. The Alliance partners with groups like Mt. Shasta Nordic to help raise funds for local groups and communities through the Film Festival’s national tour.

As stated in the release, “All funds raised directly benefit local projects and programs that perpetuate access and stewardship of public lands.”

This year’s Festival lineup features adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, and ski culture. Films include:

• “Ode to Muir” (Festival cut), Teton Gravity Research;

• “Ski the Wild West,” Thomas Woodson and Drew Petersen;

• “The Abbey,” DPS Cinematic;

• “The Backcountry Snowsports Initiative: Human-Powered,” Wool Hat Creative Productions;

• “Abandoned” (Festival cut), The Road West Traveled;

• “Blue,” Aly Nicklas;

• “I Am Here,” David Hanson and Michael Hanson;

• “Surfer Dan,” Camp4 Collective;

• “Searching for Christmas Tree,” Lie Feng; and

• “Westward: Brennan Lagasse,” KGB Productions.

Presale tickets are $15. Tickets at the door are $20; Tickets for children age 12 and under are $5.

Tickets are available at The Fifth Season in Mt. Shasta; and online at www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-backcountry-film-festival-tickets-51851365831 or through Paypal.

All proceeds will benefit the Mt. Shasta Nordic Ski School program, which provides winter recreation experiences to Siskiyou County students of all ages, encouraging them to value and become stewards of the Mt. Shasta region.

Mt. Shasta Nordic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting community health and well-being by providing groomed cross country ski trails and programs for a diverse population on the slopes of majestic Mount Shasta.

Winter Wildlands Alliance is dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered snow sports experience on public lands.