Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) issued the following statement after being sworn-in for his fourth term as a Member of the United States House of Representatives for the 116th Congress on Jan. 3, 2019 in Washington DC:

LaMalfa said: “As the party in power changes hands today for the first time since I’ve been in Congress, I’m grateful that the people of California’s First District have sent me back to Washington to continue fighting on their behalf. From my days in the California State Assembly and Senate, I have experience working across the aisle in an effective manner. My role is to uphold the constitution and to pursue the best interests of the people of Northern California. I will continue to push for our priorities while pointing out to my colleagues the damage done to America by overbearing laws, increased taxes, and overregulation. I’m optimistic that the House, Senate, and the President can all work together to further legislation that will meaningfully benefit the American people, and I’ll ensure the North State’s voice is heard loud and clear. Now, it’s time to get to work.”

LaMalfa represents California’s First Congressional District including, Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.

He won reelection in November 2018 with 54.9 percent of the vote over Democrat Audrey Denney.