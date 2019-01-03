Plenty of arrests were made over in Ridgecrest over the holiday weekend, and a single death on the Interstate 15.

On Dec. 29, 2018, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Silver Ridge Street at 7 p.m. regarding a single vehicle collision. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had driven off the road that had crashed through a stop sign into the front yard of a residence.

Witnesses on scene say the vehicle was street racing with another vehicle. Officers have determined that both drivers, Danny Olvera, 23, and Jorge Estudillo, 20, were intoxicated. They were arrested and booked at the Ridgecrest Police Department.

RPD arrested four other people over the holiday weekend, from Saturday Dec. 29 to Jan. 1, for driving under the influence.

On Jan. 1, 2019, at around 5 a.m., a call was received reporting a single vehicle rollover on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Afton Canyon Road in Baker. Noel Cabrera, a 52-year-old resident of Chino, was found dead at the scene. The Barstow office of the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

There has also been a string of postal burglaries within Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties since late November, the most recent happening on Christmas. The Postal Service is offering a $10,000 reward in order to help find the people responsible for the burglaries.

Eight of the 12 burglaries have occurred in Kern County. Included are the Lake Isabella Post Office, South Bakersfield Station, Keene Post Office, Wofford Heights Post Office, Crestmont Post Office, Tehachapi Post Office, Arvin Post Office, and Onyx Post Office. Outside of Kern County, Pixley Post Office, Tranquility Post Office, Earlimart Post Office and Corcoran Post Office were also hit.

If you have any information on the burglaries, please contact USPS postal inspector’s hotline at 877-876-2455. Mail theft is a federal crime and comes with a five-year prison sentence and fine.