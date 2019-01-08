Authorities in California are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video licking the doorbell outside a home for nearly three hours.

The incident happened at a residence in Salinas. The man has been identified as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

The homeowners and their children were asleep at the time, and didn't discover the video's presence until later.

Police say they were able to quickly identify Arroyo based on the quality of the video generated by the Ring doorbell.

"We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear," Salina Police Department spokesman Miguel Cabrera told TV station KION.

Officers say Arroyo, when he's located, could be charged with petty theft and prowling.