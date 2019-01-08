A missing woman was found alive and well Tuesday morning in Weed and was transported to a relative’s home in Dunsmuir, according the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that it received a call late Tuesday morning, Jan. 8, that the Weed Police Department had located Rosemarie “Marie” McNeal, 52, in the 200 block of Main Street in Weed.

“Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed the person contacted by WPD was in fact the subject of an extensive search that was initiated by SCSO on January 6, 2019, after she was reported missing by a family member,” according to a Sheriff’s Office new release.

McNeal told investigators that the night she went missing, she got lost in a wooded area and eventually found shelter with a family in the Carrick area outside of Weed, then later traveled to Weed, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office had previously reported that circumstances surrounding her disappearance were suspicious and she was considered possibly “endangered,” due to a number factors developed during the missing persons’ investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said it first received a report of a missing person from a family member on Sunday, Jan. 6, at about 3:30 p.m. According to the reporting party, McNeal, of Dunsmuir, had not been seen since Friday, Jan. 4, and was last seen walking in the Maple Street area of Carrick.

“We are very pleased the search for Ms. McNeal had a happy ending and she was found alive and well,” Sheriff Jon Lopey states in the release. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the deputies, sergeants, managers, detectives of the Major Crimes Unit, our Search and Rescue Coordinator, SAR volunteers, SCSO Dispatch, Weed Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies that have worked continuously in recent days to locate Ms. McNeal. SCSO investigators and SAR members worked long hours under difficult circumstances to find her and once again, we are glad the efforts paid off.”