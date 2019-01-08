Rain is falling on snow in the Mt. Shasta area, and a National Weather Service Flood Watch is continuing through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, below the 6,000 foot level.

Included in the Flood Watch are Weed, Dunsmuir, McCloud, Mount Shasta, Pondosa, Tennant, Callahan, Etna, Happy Camp and Somes Bar.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall and snowmelt will combine to result in moderate to heavy runoff at elevations below 6,000 feet,” according to the NWS. “Two to 5 inches of rainfall is expected between 4 p.m. today [Jan. 8] and 10 p.m. PST Wednesday evening.”

Snow levels were expected to rise to between 6,000 and 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, then fall to fall the 5,500 to 6,000 foot range Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Culverts could fill and urban and low lying areas could experience ponding water and mostly minor flooding, according to the NWS. “Significant water rises are likely in small streams and creeks and flooding of them is possible. No main stem river flooding is currently expected, but main stem river rises will occur. Recent severely burned areas will also be at risk of debris slides.”