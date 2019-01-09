A Dunsmuir woman who was reported missing from the Carrick area on Sunday was found “in good health” late Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 200 block of Weed’s Main Street.

WEED – A Dunsmuir woman who was reported missing from the Carrick area on Sunday was found “in good health” late Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 200 block of Weed’s Main Street.

Rosemarie “Marie” McNeal, 52, was located by the Weed Police Department, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department said. McNeal told investigators that she became lost in a wooded area on the night she went missing and eventually found shelter with a family in the Carrick area. McNeal said she then traveled to Weed, where she was found.

A deputy transported McNeal to a relative’s home in Dunsmuir, the Sheriff’s Office added.

McNeal had been reported missing by a family member, and had last been seen walking on Maple Street area of Carrick, the Sheriff’s Office said. Circumstances surrounding her disappearance were “suspicious,” the Sheriff’s Office said, and she was considered possibly endangered “due to a number factors developed during the missing persons’ investigation.”

An extensive search was conducted in the Carrick area by detectives, deputies, and the Sheriff Office’s Search and Rescue team. Searches were also conducted in the Dunsmuir area.

“We are very pleased the search for Ms. McNeal had a happy ending and she was found alive and well,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the deputies, sergeants, managers, detectives of the Major Crimes Unit, our Search and Rescue coordinator, SAR volunteers, SCSO dispatch, Weed Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies that have worked continuously in recent days to locate Ms. McNeal.”