NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

NOTICE OF SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to Section 21700 through 21716 of the Business and Professions Code, State of California, the undersigned will sell the goods, chattels or personal property described below at public sale to the highest bidder by competitive bidding. All sales are cash and final.

• Tiffany White – Unit #187, 10x10; and Unit #139, 10x10.

• Robert Ippolito – Unit #191, 10x15.

LIEN SALE WILL BE HELD:

Date: Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Guardian Storage 5837 Truck Village Dr.. Mount Shasta, CA 96067

8288 msan ja9,16p