Public Notice Calling for Letters of Intent for Fiscal Year 2019/2020 Funding:

OLDER AMERICANS ACT

Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) is pleased to announce the availability of funding for senior services in South Siskiyou County in the amount of $94,028* through Title III of the Older Americans Act (OAA).

OAA funds are allocated for programs to provide the following services: Congregate Meals, Home-Delivered Meals, and Transportation Services.

Funding will be awarded to programs based on successful proposals submitted through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process.

If you wish to receive a copy of the RFP application packet, please submit your request in writing on formal letterhead to the PSA 2 Area Agency on Aging, P.O. Box 1400, Yreka, CA 96097, or by fax at 530- 842-4804. (Requests via email will not be accepted.)

Please be certain to include your organization’s name, a contact name, phone number, e-mail address, mailing address and programs of interest with your request.

The closing date for submission of the RFP application is Friday, February 22, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.

Questions regarding this notice may be directed to PSA 2 AAA at (530) 842-1687.

*Funding amount is subject to change based on the availability of Older Americans Act funding.

