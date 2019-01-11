The Siskiyou County Health and Human Services Agency announced today that because of the federal government shutdown, February CalFresh benefits will be issued to eligible CalFresh households on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Information provided in an “Important Announcement” distributed by the Health and Human Services Agency states that the decision was made after the Food & Nutrition Service “issued guidance to California to issue February CalFresh (SNAP) food benefits in advance of February.”

The announcement states, “The CalFresh benefit amount posted on 1/16/2019 is the allotment for the month of February and should be used in the month of February. Please note, no additional February CalFresh benefit will be issued in February. Please use your CalFresh benefits cautiously since the February benefit will be issued well in advance of February.”

No other public assistance programs administered by Siskiyou County Health and Human Services Agency are impacted by the shutdown at this time, according to Deputy Director Patricia Barbieri.

For questions, call 530-841-2700.