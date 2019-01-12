The Mt. Shasta Nordic Center has been open since Dec. 22 and says it “is anticipating a season filled with skiing, learning, family fun and health.”

As stated by Nordic Center Executive Director Jenna Kane in a press release, “Cross country skiing uses every muscle in your body. It’s a mix of physical challenge and technical skill that helps technique in other ski disciplines, like alpine or backcountry touring. Not to mention, it keeps you in killer shape.”

Beginning late January, the Nordic Center is offering programs for all ages and abilities, including: free lessons over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, PSIA Skate and Classic clinics, Youth Learn to Skate, Adult Learn to Skate, Free Senior Ski & Snowshoe Day, Shasta Disabled Sports Day, and the President’s Weekend Relay.

The Mt. Shasta Nordic Center describes itself as a community space for all to enjoy, and the only groomed cross country ski area between Bend, Ore., and Truckee.

For more information or to register for any of the programs listed below, visit mtshastanordic.org, call the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495, Thursday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or email Jenna Kane at jennakane@mtshastanordic.org.

MLK Jr. weekend

To kick the promotions off, the Nordic Center is offering free Classic and Skate lessons during MLK Jr. weekend, Jan. 19 to 21, with the purchase of a trail pass for non-members and for no extra cost to members.

Classic lessons will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and skate lessons will be held at 11:30 a.m. Lessons run Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Class sizes will be limited, so its requested that anyone wanting to participate RSVP by calling the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday or Friday before MLK Jr. weekend, or email jennakane@mtshastanordic.org.

Classic and Skate clinics

On Jan. 26 and 27 the Nordic Center is having a weekend of Classic and Skate clinics with Chauncey Parker, clinician and examiner for the Professional Ski Instructors of America.

The New to Skating clinic will be Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Intermediate/Advanced Skating Techniques clinic will be on Saturday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m.

An Intermediate Classic Techniques clinic will be on Sunday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.

The single clinic cost is $40 for non-members; and $30 for members. Both members and non-members receive $10 off after registering for two clinics.

To register, contact the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday or Friday before MLK Jr. weekend or email jennakane@mtshastanordic.org.

Two programs on Feb. 3

Both the Free Senior Day and Shasta Disabled Sports Day are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Nordic Center.

The Free Senior Ski program will meet at 1 p.m. Come early to get your free rental and trail pass and bring your sack lunch to enjoy with the group.

Shasta Disabled Sports will convene at the Nordic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., utilizing a variety of alter-abled ski gear, enjoying a wood fire, and sharing a potluck.

Shasta Disabled Sports is always looking for volunteers to join on their outings. For more information about volunteering, contact Donna Boyd at (530) 925-4750 or donnab@snowcrest.net.

Youth Skate Program

The Youth Skate Program is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sundays beginning Feb. 10 and running through March 3. The Nordic Center says, “This series of classes provides students with the skills to enjoy the sport of cross country skiing for a lifetime.”

Local alumni of the Youth Skate Program are now young adults working at the Nordic Center or enjoying the trails when they’re in town.

Lessons feature “fun and games and skills develop quickly,” according to the release.

The cost for the four-week program is $100 and includes equipment rental.

Adult Learn to Skate

The Nordic Center says “high demand” led to the offering a new skate program for adults. The Adult Learn to Skate will run on Saturdays from Feb. 2 to 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. The four-week program is $100 and includes equipment rental.

To register, contact the Nordic Center at (530) 925-3495 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday or email jennakane@mtshastanordic.org.

President’s Weekend Relay

The President’s Weekend Relay for four-person teams is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 16. Participants can bring their own team or arrive ready to join an existing one. Teams can include a variety of ages and abilities. Categories are: Classic, Skate and Mixed.

The event costs $15 per team. Registration will run from 9 to 10:45 a.m., and the race begins at 11 a.m.