During its 2018 Christmas Party at the Mt. Shasta Resort, the Mt. Shasta Branch of Sons in Retirement and 30 year Charter Member Dante “Cap” Capovilla conducted the annual ceremony of installing the new Big Sir, Little Sir and the remainder of the Branch Executive Committee.

Outgoing Big Sir Jim Rinne was thanked for his dedication to the Branch as he fulfilled the positions of 2017 Little Sir and 2018 Big Sir. Mike Stow, the 2018 Little Sir, was selected by the membership to fulfill the duties of the Big Sir in 2019. John Santi accepted the call to be the 2019 Little Sir and will be elevated to Big Sir in 2020.

Jim Rinne

Rinne, a longtime member of SIR, was born in Berkeley and attended Acalanes High School in Lafayette. He played on the football, basketball and track teams before graduating in the spring of 1962. He attended Diablo Valley College and Sacramento State while playing football. He taught at Del Norte high school in California from 1968 to 1974 while coaching football, basketball and track. He taught at Dunsmuir High School from 1974 to 2006 while coaching football, basketball, track and tennis. He officiated football in high school, junior college, small colleges and the Pac 10 for 25 years. Jim has been married to his high school sweetheart, Cindy, for nearly 53 years. They have two children and five grandchildren.

Mike Stow

Mike Stow was born in Southern California during the Baby Boomer generation. Growing up he liked team sports. His memories are filled with belonging to groups having fun by winning together or even when being outscored from elementary through high school. He went to a Cal State college and joined a national fraternity. He found it to be educational and fun to suddenly be surrounded by adults with varied backgrounds. That new team became family, and intramural sports and social life with part time work where “living the life” of a college bachelor was terrific. That would end with a full time junior college police job and finding his future wife, Christine, on campus.

After welcoming two children into their lives, they decided to relocate to Fresno County where Mike was employed by a police department. After several years, he was recruited to Visalia PD. There, he worked in several different team assignments until final retirement. His wife was from a large Italian family, of which two sisters and their husbands are longtime residents of Dunsmuir. So the Stows finally followed. Now two other brothers and their wives have also moved nearby.

In 2016 Mike realized that Sons In Retirement existed. He attended his first SIR luncheon at the Mt. Shasta Resort and liked what he saw… older guys having fun and enjoying one another, also for not very much money either. So Mike became a member of SIR and functioned as the 2018 Little Sir before his recent induction as 2019 Big Sir. He suggests that if you’re a retired guy or still working less as you hit your golden years you should consider checking SIR out.

John Santi

John Santi was born in McCloud to immigrant parents and has lived his entire life in Siskiyou County. He married his wife, Marcia, in 1972. They are very proud of their two sons and five grandsons. His formal education began at McCloud Elementary School and continued through McCloud High School, College of the Siskiyous and online learning. He worked at Mercy Medical Center in Mt. Shasta for over 40 years, retiring in 2015 as Director of Materials Management. He’s been interested in athletics his entire life, playing high school football, basketball and baseball. He coached his sons baseball and soccer teams. He refereed local high school football and basketball for 25 years. He also refereed small college football for over 20 years. He enjoyed bowling as a hobby most of his adult life. He is trying to learn more about the game of golf so that he can play and enjoy it. As 2019 Little Sir, he will become Big Sir in 2020.

Sons in Retirement

Sons in Retirement is an organization solely dedicated to enhancing a man’s retirement. It provides the opportunity to meet new friends and renew old friendships. SIR does not charge dues or initiation fees and does not discuss political or religious issues. Activities such as golf, fishing, dinner club and a variety of others are available.

The Mt. Shasta Branch meets for monthly luncheons every third Wednesday at the Mt. Shasta Resort starting at 11 a.m. A speaker from the community is invited to speak on issues of interest to retired men. Members’ wives and guests are invited to attend the February Valentine’s Luncheon, the May Mother’s Day Luncheon, the Annual September Barbecue and the December Christmas Dinner Party.

All retired men are invited to attend and enjoy SIR. More information is available by calling Mike Stow at 559-731-5556 or John Santi at 530-859-9737 or by visiting the Branch website at www.branch154.sirinc2.org.