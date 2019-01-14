Forecast calls for heavy, wet snow above 4,500 feet with as much as 18 to 24 inches at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park

A series of weather systems is forecast to create periods of snow, starting as early as Tuesday morning in parts of Siskiyou County, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels are forecast to start around 3,500 feet before a stronger system arrives Wednesday, potentially bringing heavy, wet snow above 4,500 feet.

The possibility of gusty winds at higher elevations of Siskiyou County is also in the forecast.

The Winter Storm Watch, which means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that creates dangerous travel, is in effect above 4,500 feet from Wednesday morning, Jan. 16, through late Thursday night.

Snow amounts are forecast to range between 6 and 12 inches, with the Mt. Shasta Ski Park possibly seeing 18 to 24 inches.

The storm area includes Highway 89 near Snowman Summit and Dead Horse Summit; US Highway 97, including the city of Tennant; Sawyers Bar Road; and State Highway 3 south of Callahan.

This Watch does not include Interstate 5 or Mt. Shasta city.

You can view the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD and check http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for road conditions.