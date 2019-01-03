Mrs. Barbara Larosche, 79, passed away on Dec. 28 at home in Ridgecrest. She has been a resident of Ridgecrest since 1962.

She was born on June 18, 1939 in Peoria, Illinois. She was a retired phone operator supervisor with Contel.

She loved the desert, mountains and the ocean and volunteered at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital as a Pink Lady for 34 years. She also volunteered at schools, Girl Scouts, CCD, loved bowling for 50 years and square danced for 20-plus years. She was a member of the Elks RV Club, Inyokern Seniors, and Saint Ann Church.

She is survived by her husband Ed Larosche of Ridgecrest, daughters Tresa Shearer of Idaho and Kathryn Bengtson of Ridgecrest; son Daniel Larosche of Ridgecrest; sister Alma Holm of Hanna City, Illinois; brother Milo Meeks of Wingo, Kentucky; numerous cousins, nieces and in-laws; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents Raymond and Florence Meeks and one loved son, Edward Larosche Jr.

A funeral service will be held at Saint Ann Church in Ridgecrest on Saturday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m., with a reception after the service. Any donations please go to the Pink Ladies and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.