Following their narrow 54-49 loss in the Rosamond Roadrunner Classic last week in the championship round, the Burroughs High School boys varsity basketball team had a golden opportunity to get revenge on Friday night against an undefeated Paraclete High School squad.

Unfortunately, things simply did not go as planned and untimely mistakes led to the Burros’ downfall with a 56-45 loss in the rematch at the Burroughs Barn.

It was an extremely rough first half for the Burros as they trailed the Spirits 29-15 headed into the locker room, but Burroughs battled back with buckets from senior guard Dabrien Skipworth and junior forward Toren Vice.

At one point, Burroughs was able to cut the Paraclete lead down to just six in the fourth quarter.

However, the highly-talented and now 9-0 Paraclete squad was able to regroup and slam the door shut on the Burros to secure an impressive road victory.

Up next, the Burros will look to again get back at Paraclete next Friday night at 6 p.m. when they travel to take on the Spirits down in Lancaster.