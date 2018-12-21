Name: Jordan Pumphrey

Sport: Men’s Basketball

School: Cerro Coso CC

Year: Freshman

Through 9 games in the 2018-19 season, Jordan is the Coyotes’ leading scorer with 19.3 points at 57.6 percent shooting from the field, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per contest. The freshman went off for a season-high 31 points and 10 rebounds during the Coyotes' impressive 78-73 overtime victory over a very good Sacramento City College team last Saturday. He will be a vital part of Cerro Coso men’s basketball’s success when Central Valley Conference play begins next month as the Coyotes host Columbia College on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m.

How long have you been playing your sport? I have been playing basketball since I was three years old.

What do you like most about your sport? I love the competition and being able to compete.

What do you admire most about coach Chris Dugan? Coach Dugan is a coach who is straight with you and wants the best for you. I like how much he cares and how competitive he is.

Do you have any favorite professional and college sports teams? I am a Los Angeles Lakers fan, for college, I like Cal State Bakersfield, and have always been a Duke fan.

What is your most memorable sports moment that you can think of? My most memorable sports moment is when I was in high school and I scored 13 straight points in the fourth quarter for my team to win.

What are some of the challenges you have had to overcome as a basketball player? I wasn’t recruited at all out of high school and I was always short and didn’t have the height I have today.

If you could compare your style of play to any NBA player, who would it be? I would say I play like Kyle Kuzma.

Ideal pre-game meal? I like to eat chicken, rice, and cornbread before games.

Dream car or truck? Dream car would be a Bentley or a Lamborghini.

What is your favorite type of music? Are there any songs that you can sing word for word at the top of your head? I like rap music. My favorite artist is NBA YoungBoy.

What gives you your strength to get up in the morning and be successful? My motivation is my parents. Having to watch my mother and father struggle every day just to get by is rough. I told myself at a young age I wanted better for myself and my future.

Who would you consider to be the funniest person on your team? The funniest people I would say are AJ Rucker or Vernon “Rock” Hardison.

Who do you view as your biggest role model? My biggest role model is Kobe Bryant.

Are you a believer in karma? I do believe in karma.

Have any big plans in particular for the holiday break? I plan to visit my family and continue to grind and get better every day.

Do you have any social media? What are your usernames? My Instagram is jd_1910. Twitter is @jdpumphrey.