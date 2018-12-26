Tevin Cadola is determined to make his senior year on the San Jose State University baseball team a memorable one.

“It’s a good feeling to finally get to this point,” said Cadola, a 2014 Yreka High School graduate. “I have worked hard to improve and to keep on grinding.”

After a successful pitching career on the two-year collegiate level at Butte College, Cadola suffered a serious injury his first year on the Spartans baseball team. He needed to undergo Tommy John surgery, which caused him to redshirt his junior year in 2017.

Despite this setback, Cadola

would not let the injury derail him. He did everything in his power to have a successful rehabilitation, and to come back and help the Spartans during the 2018 season.

After suffering a right groin tear this past season, the resilient Cadola battled through the pain to become a key contributor to the squad. First pitching in relief, Cadola eventually earned a spot in the starting rotation.

In 2018 as a redshirt junior, Cadola appeared in 13 games and started eight contests. He went 3-2 overall with a 4:53 ERA in 47.2 innings of work, and finished with 41 strikeouts and two saves. San Jose State went 7-1 when Cadola started.

At the Mountain West Conference Tournament on May 25, the Spartans – the No. 3 seed – eliminated top seed Nevada by the score of 13-6. Cadola earned the victory and finished with seven strikeouts, while giving up six hits. The Spartans finished the year 27-30 overall, and went 16-14 in conference play.





After all that he has been through, Cadola is grateful for the opportunity to be a NCAA Division 1 starting pitcher. He understands that if he pitches well again this upcoming season, which begins in February, he could potentially have his name called during the Major League Baseball Draft in June.

Currently, Cadola is being penciled in as the No. 2 starting pitcher for San Jose State this upcoming season and will likely pitch on Saturday’s. While pleased with this development and finally being healthy heading into the season, he said that he is a competitor and will continue to work hard and try to earn the No. 1 pitching spot for the Spartans.

Cadola has worked on improving many aspects of his game. This includes not getting as rattled when things don’t go his way on the mound and improving on the mental aspects of pitching.

“I want to pitch well and be in there as long as I can to help the team win,” he said.

In dealing with his right groin tear injury last season, Cadola said that adrenaline definitely helped him the first few innings, but he had to work through the pain in the later innings.

“I tried to be mentally strong, pitch through it, and just battle,” he said.

Cadola thanked his fellow players for playing so well during his starts and making plays. He said his teammates and coaches were quite supportive and helped him through his difficult patches playing baseball at San Jose State.

Last year, the Spartans were battling near the end of the regular season for a berth in the Mountain West Tourney, with every game crucial. Cadola would not let his injury prevent him from taking the mound and helping his team make the conference postseason tourney, which they accomplished.

“I knew how important it was for me to keep pitching and to help the team,” he said. “I pushed myself and got through it.”

Cadola admits that trying to bounce back from his injury and Tommy John surgery his redshirt junior year was a difficult time, as he pondered how he would pitch after coming back from something so substantial. The procedure is named after former MLB pitcher Tommy John. It involves using a healthy tendon extracted from an arm (or sometimes a leg) which is used to replace an arm’s torn ligament.

Cadola persevered and came back with a vengeance.

“I had worked so hard coming back. I was not going to be defeated,” he said.

Cadola is currently back in Yreka visiting his family for winter break.

“It’s good to get out of the city for a bit and chill out for awhile,” he said.

Cadola will return to San Jose after the New Year and prepare for the 2019 season. The Spartans open the regular season on Friday, Feb. 15 at home against the University of Santa Clara.

Cadola was a standout pitcher a Yreka High School. As a senior, he earned the 2014 Northern Athletic League MVP pitcher honors, while posting a 9-1 record with a 1.39 ERA and striking out 85 batters. He went on to Butte College in Oroville, and after a solid freshman season in 2015, broke out in his sophomore campaign. In 2016, he appeared in 15 games for the Roadrunners, starting 14 contests while compiling a 9-2 record with a 1.94 ERA and striking out 92 batters. He also earned co-MVP honors in the Golden Valley Conference.

Cadola has two more classes this upcoming semester and will graduate from San Jose State with a degree in communications this May.

While excited to graduate, Cadola is hopeful to continue his pitching career on the professional level.

He believes that if he can avoid injury this year and pitch well again this upcoming season, he could put himself in the position to be drafted during the MLB draft this June. After going through so much the past few years, Cadola is not about to give up on his shot at pitching on the professional level.

He said that if drafted, it “would fulfill" a longtime goal of playing the sport he has loved since he was a child professionally.

Cadola hopes that his story proves that through hard work, a positive attitude, and never giving up no matter what, one can accomplish anything they set their mind to. This mindset has served Cadola well in dealing with the obstacles he has overcome to get to where he is today.

To find the 2019 San Jose Spartans baseball team schedule, go to www.sjsuspartans.com/schedule.aspx?path=baseball