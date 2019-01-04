Burroughs High School boys varsity soccer was unable to capitalize on a fast start Thursday afternoon and fell 3-2 to Bishop Union High School at Sherman E. Burroughs Stadium.

The Burros got on the board in the first few minutes of the game when senior striker Pablo Tapia-Ortiz put the ball in the back of the net past the Broncos’ goaltender.

However, Bishop Union (6-4) answered back with two straight goals later in the first half off a ricochet past Burroughs junior goaltender Cody Speck and another via penalty kick after a highly questionable call against Burroughs in the box.

After the Broncos tacked on another goal about midway through the second half to make it 3-1, the Burros got their second goal of the afternoon with roughly two minutes to go in regulation when sophomore midfielder Alex Ponce came up clutch.

Unfortunately for the Burros, Bishop Union was able to milk the rest of the clock and seal a key road victory.

Up next, Burroughs (5-10-1) will look to halt a three-game losing streak next Tuesday when it resumes Mojave River League play at home versus Sultana High School. The contest is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.