The Cerro Coso Community College men’s basketball team opened up Central Valley Conference play at home on Thursday night and fell 90-84 to a very talented Columbia College team.

Columbia, who is expected to compete with Fresno City College for the CVC title again this season, got off to a fast 13-point lead early in the first half against Cerro Coso.

The Claim Jumpers, who improved to 10-3 during the 2018-19 season, had great ball movement throughout the night, committed very few turnovers and were extremely sharp from behind the three-point line.

However, the Coyotes (6-6) continued to battle under first-year head coach Chris Dugan and were able to cut the Jumpers’ lead down to a 46-42 at halftime.

Cerro Coso was again led by the one-two punch of freshman forward Jordan Pumphrey (19 of his team-high 25 points on the night came in the first half) and sophomore guard Brock Duffield (20 points) against Columbia.

Pumphrey, who averaged 19.3 points per game in 11 contests heading into Thursday, improved his scoring average yet again with a sharp performance on both ends of the floor.

Despite having only seven players active on the night, the Coyotes kept up with the Jumpers and even took the lead about halfway through the second half of action after a clutch and-one score in the paint by freshman forward Vernon Hardison.

Columbia continued to show why they are such a dangerous team until the final buzzer, as pretty much every time the Coyotes crept within 2-3 points, the Jumpers would usually answer right back with a three-pointer or being able to draw fouls on offense.

The Coyotes will look to bounce back on Saturday night when they travel to take on the West Hills College-Coalinga Falcons at 6 p.m.