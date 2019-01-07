The Etna Lions boys varsity basketball team finished second at the Etna High New Year’s Tip Off Tournament over the weekend.

On Thursday, the Lions downed Hayfork 65-56. Wyatt Black led EHS with 23 points, while Tyler Robinson had 20 points, and Mark Lestos put up 10 points.

Friday, the Lions downed fellow Siskiyou County squad Tulelake 66-23 in a semifinal match. Black had 27 points and Jacob Martin finished with 20 points.

Saturday, EHS fell in the title game to Hoopa 66-40 to drop to 5-8 for the year. Black led EHS with 22 points.

This week, EHS opens Shasta Cascade League play with a game at Fall River on Tuesday, Friday, Etna plays host to Weed on homecoming night.