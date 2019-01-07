

The Etna Lions took second at the Etna High New Year’s Tip Off Tournament Saturday after falling in the title game to Yreka, 62-48

Cailey Rizzardo had 12 points and seven rebounds for Etna. Halliday Hubbard put up 11 points, 11 rebounds, and had three blocks for EHS. Megan Bennett had 10 rebounds, six points on two 3-pointers, five assists, and three steals. Jessica Dean had eight points and nine rebounds.

The Lions fell to 11-4 for the year.

Originally, Etna was set to face Williams on Thursday, but Williams could not make the tourney at the last-minute So, to make up for the loss of an opponent, Etna played in both the winners and consolation brackets beginning Friday.

Etna opened the tourney in the consolation bracket Friday afternoon with a dominating 53-17 win over Hayfork. The Lions led 37-6 at the half. Dean had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooke Smiley finished with 11 point, five rebounds and five steals.

Friday night, in the winners bracket, the Lions trounced Tulelake by the score of 72-27. The Lions led 52-17 at the half. Cassidy Gilmore put up 17 points, including draining five three-points. Rizzardo finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. Hubbard chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and four steals. Dean had 11 points Bennett had nine rebounds and eight assists.

Saturday morning, in the 7th place contest, Etna downed Surprise Valley 68-40 . Gilmore led EHS with 15 points, including five three-pointers, and had five rebounds and four assists. Abby Duerr finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Dean had 11 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Rizzardo put up 10 points, three rebounds and two assists. Smiley finished with nine points.

This week, Etna opens Shasta Cascade League play Tuesday against Fall River. Friday, the Lions are at home against Weed on Homecoming night.