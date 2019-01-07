The Yreka Miners junior varsity boys basketball team improved to 15-1 for the year by winning a tourney down in Corning on Saturday.

YHS took down Anderson in the title game by the score of 54-46. Kayden Tandy led the Miners with 20 points, He finished with eight rebounds. Nick Stensether had 13 points and six steals, while Devon Applewhite had 15 rebounds and seven points for YHS. Tandy was named tourney MVP, while Applewhite was named to the All-Tourney squad.

Thursday, the Miners opened tourney play against Durham and won by the score of 66-49. Zach Horvath had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Tandy finished with 17 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. Applewhite chipped in 13 points, and 11 rebounds.

Friday vs. Central Valley, Yreka won 78-65. Tandy had 24 points, six assists, and six rebounds. Horvath finished with 11 points, and 12 rebounds and Stensether had 17 points. Applewhite finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

This week, Yreka opens Northern Athletic League play with a home game Tuesday versus Lassen. Friday, YHS plays host to Central Valley.