This Saturday, May 11 marks the 27th anniversary of one of America’s great days of giving – the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Each year on the second Saturday of May, letter carriers across the country collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Mount Shasta who need our help.

Last year, the US Postal Service collected more than 80 million pounds of food nationally, feeding an estimated 64 million people. And the need for food donations is great. Currently, 49 million Americans – one in six – are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Thirteen million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. Also, more than five million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for assistance.

Participating in this year's Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 11th and your letter carrier will do the rest. With your help, letter carriers and the US Postal Service have collected over 1.7 billion pounds of food in the United States over our first 26 years as a national food drive.