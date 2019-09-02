Simple fresh ingredients make a beautiful salsa- peaches, onions, cilantro jalapeno and lime juice

Peach Salsa can be used on grilled fish or chicken, fish tacos, on a chip or on vanilla ice cream as fun Mexican style dessert. Anyway you use this condiment you sure to appreciate its sweet, spicy complex flavors.

Ingredients - Make 1 quart

6 ripe peaches - pitted and cubed

2 small red onions - chopped

4 jalapenos - remove membrane and seed for less heat

1 bunch cilantro - chopped

1 lime juiced

2 tsp salt

Directions

Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and to to evenly distribute the fruit, onions and peppers. Allow to chill about 1 hour before serving





Beautiful! fresh peach salsa









Simple fresh ingredients make a beautiful salsa- peaches, onions, cilantro jalapeno and lime juice

Peach Salsa can be used on grilled fish or chicken, fish tacos, on a chip or on vanilla ice cream as fun Mexican style dessert. Anyway you use this condiment you sure to appreciate its sweet, spicy complex flavors.

Ingredients - Make 1 quart

6 ripe peaches - pitted and cubed

2 small red onions - chopped

4 jalapenos - remove membrane and seed for less heat

1 bunch cilantro - chopped

1 lime juiced

2 tsp salt

Directions

Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and to to evenly distribute the fruit, onions and peppers. Allow to chill about 1 hour before serving





Beautiful! fresh peach salsa







