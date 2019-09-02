Simple fresh ingredients make a beautiful salsa- peaches, onions, cilantro jalapeno and lime juice
Peach Salsa can be used on grilled fish or chicken, fish tacos, on a chip or on vanilla ice cream as fun Mexican style dessert. Anyway you use this condiment you sure to appreciate its sweet, spicy complex flavors.
Ingredients - Make 1 quart
6 ripe peaches - pitted and cubed
2 small red onions - chopped
4 jalapenos - remove membrane and seed for less heat
1 bunch cilantro - chopped
1 lime juiced
2 tsp salt
Directions
Place all of the ingredients in a bowl and to to evenly distribute the fruit, onions and peppers. Allow to chill about 1 hour before serving
Beautiful! fresh peach salsa
