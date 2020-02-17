Cast Iron Pan Pizza - make it your own

With this recipe you can make a crusty cheesy pizza in about 30 minutes. Serve with a fresh green salad and you have a hearty meal.

I add the spinach before the cheese, but you can put topping on after the cheese. Make it your way!

Precook any ingredients that might not get cooked in the short time it takes for this pizza.

This list below isn't a true recipe it is more a general guideline with suggestions. The possibilities for great pizzas at home are endless. Just have some fun and eat well!Cast Iron Skillet Pizza Recipe

Preheat oven to 500 degrees

Ingredients

*Pizza dough " 1 lb. makes 2 " 10 1/2' pizzas with plenty of crust.

3 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup of your favorite pizza sauce, pesto or marinara, I used Newman's Marinara and reduced it by boiling for about 10 minutes

4 oz. fresh mozzarella sliced

1/4 cup freshly Parmesan or Romano grated

Any veggies you and your family like on their pizza, spinach, onions, zucchini, olives, etc.

1/4 cup meat, if you prefer, cooked sausage, sliced salami, peperoni or ham

Directions

Stretch the dough to a little larger than size of the pan and let rest. Place the cast iron skillet in the oven or on a medium high stove top to heat. Add oil and sprinkle with corn meal to keep the dough from sticking to the pan. Place the dough in the pan and press to make sure it goes up the sides. Continue to cook on the stove top or put in the oven until it begins to bubble up. Spread your sauce and add toppings. Cook in the bottom rack of the oven 12-14 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling and the bottom is golden brown. Slice and serve.

Suggestions:

¢ After you remove the pizza from the oven add fresh basil, fresh sliced tomatoes and/or red chile flakes.

¢ Skip the cheese and top with caramelized onions. I promise you that you will not miss the cheese.

¢ Sprinkle 2 tsp Herbs de Provence or dried oregano onto the sauce to intensify the flavor of the red sauce.

¢ Try using garlic sautéed in olive oil to use as your sauce then topping with clams. Add fresh basil when the pizza comes out of the oven.

¢ It has become popular to top everything with an egg and pizza is no excepting.

¢ If you like a thin crust stretch the dough to make 3 pizzas.

¢ Use a blend of cheese like jack and cheddar. Use pepper jack if you like it spicy.

¢ Have a pizza party and let everyone top their own pizzas. You can use smaller cast iron pans for each guest.



*The Dough Hook Bakery in Dunsmuir sells fresh pizza dough. Call ahead and they will save you some. Call 530-500-2160. The Dough Hook is open Wednesday thru Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crazy good cheesy wonderfulness!

