Ming's Chinese Restaurant - served family style





Housemade Pot Stickers six for $7.95 - I added a little chili sauce to the rice vinegar and soy dipping sauce

Ming's Chinese Restaurant in Yreka was open for Christmas with my grandchildren away for the holidays we decided we'd rather eat out than spend all that time in the kitchen making mounds of food for just us, so we went to Ming's for dinner.

We started with pot stickers ($7.95). Six hot steamy crisp plump dumplings were beautifully presented on a bed of shredded cabbage. The thin Wonton wrappers were filled with a rich warm mixture of pork. The sauce is mild rice wine vinegar, soy sauce with just a hint of heat.

Chicken Chao Mein $10.95. Fresh vegetables and pan fried noddles

Chicken Chao Mien ($10.95) included plenty of crunchy celery, onions, snow peas and carrots that were julienne sliced and tossed with mung beans and pan-fried noodles ($1.00 extra). The chicken is not breaded and the clear sauce has a delicate flavor that showcases the vegetables.

My daughter ordered the honey pecan prawns ($15.95). Toasted nutty pecans are mixed with breaded prawns and broccoli that retained its bright color and freshness tossed in a sweet honey sauce. It is served with a bowl of white rice. I find this dish a bit too sweet for me, but my family loves it.

Ming's decor includes classic images of Chinese of the meals on their menu

Mongolian beef ($11.95) was the next dish that landed on our table. Our friend wanted the lush sweet and spicy ginger and garlic sauce covering thinly sliced beef with green onions and serve with rice.

Honey Pecan Chicken $12.95 with brocolli. My family likes the sweet dishes.

Ming's offers foods in the styles of Mandarin, Cantonese, Szechwan and Peking. They also have a Mongolian Lamb on their meu as one of their house specials. Cantonese cuisine comes from the southern region of China where seafood and rice are readily available. The sauces are milder relying on the freshness of the ingredients to make the dish. Szechwan is best known for the spicy dishes of beef. Wheat is used more that rice because it grows in the colder northern region of China. Peking style food comes from Beijing. traditionally uses only the finest ingredients with strong flavors of roots and vegetables, such as garlic, ginger and cilantro. The best-known dish is Peking duck which is air-dried and then basted in soy sauce and syrups before roasting.

This colorful mural greets guest just inside the front door. Some Chinese cultures peacocks stand guard at the entrance to the Gates of Heaven and symbolizes rebirth.

Our meal came with a cup of egg flower soup that is a soft and delicate. We all ordered Tsingtao, a Chinese beer, from their selection of Asian beers. We walked out in to the brisk sunshine day with our appetites satisfied, with leftovers and no dishes to wash.

Ming's is located at 210 W. Miner St., Yreka. Eat in or take out Monday thru Saturday for lunch and dinner. Call for hours (530)842-3888. Ming's asks you to pay once you've ordered your food due to too many people who have dined and dashed. Please, never do that! Restaurant work is a labor of love to feed people and it's hard work. Respect the work and pay for your meal!

